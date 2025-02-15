Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,855.55 ($61.11) and traded as high as GBX 5,030 ($63.31). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,010 ($63.06), with a volume of 98,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,909.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,859.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 132.10 ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

