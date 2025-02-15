Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32. Cutera has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

