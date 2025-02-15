CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $223.09 and a twelve month high of $419.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.11 and its 200-day moving average is $306.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

