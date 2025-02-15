D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

