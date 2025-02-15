DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. The trade was a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.