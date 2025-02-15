Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

