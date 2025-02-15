Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
