Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

DLR stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

