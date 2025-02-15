Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,452 shares during the quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

