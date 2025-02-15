Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.