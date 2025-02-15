DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $205.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

DoorDash stock opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $214.64.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,501.74. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

