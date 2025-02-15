Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Downer EDI Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Downer EDI Company Profile
