Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

