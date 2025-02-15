DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.090-7.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

