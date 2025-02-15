Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $7.99. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 202,292 shares traded.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

