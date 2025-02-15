Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,007,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 477,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Durango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
