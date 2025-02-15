Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 65% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 65% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 3,419,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 459,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
