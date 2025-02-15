Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 65% Higher – Should You Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 65% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,419,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 459,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Durango Resources Stock Down 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

