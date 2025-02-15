Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00. Also, Director Eric Shahinian purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

