Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

