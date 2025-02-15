Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE ECCC opened at $23.05 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.
About Eagle Point Credit
