Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ECCC opened at $23.05 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

