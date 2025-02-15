Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 77.7% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 88,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,130. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

