Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 84.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETV opened at $14.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

