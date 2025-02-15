Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 302,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

