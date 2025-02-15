eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.5 million-$90.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.4 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eGain

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.