EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 678077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.31).

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.57.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

