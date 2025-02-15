Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

