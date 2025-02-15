Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
