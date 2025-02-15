Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

