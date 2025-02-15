Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.