Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 6,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,267,000 after purchasing an additional 740,553 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 907,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 593,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

