Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 800 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.