Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 5.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.