Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.55% of Olympic Steel worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 28.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.