Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

