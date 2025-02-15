EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.650-9.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

ENS stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

