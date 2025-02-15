Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of GMVHY stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.