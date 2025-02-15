Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Entain Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of GMVHY stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.89.
Entain Company Profile
