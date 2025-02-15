Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 171,038 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 854.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

