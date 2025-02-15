Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

EQIX opened at $933.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $935.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.96.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

