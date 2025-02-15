Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

