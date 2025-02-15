Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Equus Total Return Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EQS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.98.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
