Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.