Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

