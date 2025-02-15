Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 363,192 shares traded.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.90.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

