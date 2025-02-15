Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

EXXAF remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.