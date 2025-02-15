Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
EXXAF remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
