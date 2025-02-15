F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ XFIX opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $53.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.
