F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ XFIX opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 8.51% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

