F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 133,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.0 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.