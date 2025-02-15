F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $312.76 and last traded at $310.27, with a volume of 50276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $310.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,652,867 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

