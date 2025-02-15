Family CFO Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

