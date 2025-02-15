Family CFO Inc Sells 26,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Family CFO Inc lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Family CFO Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,777,216.86. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

