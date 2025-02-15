Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.42 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.08). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.08), with a volume of 2,665 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.36.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

