Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,368,125. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $100,637.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,387.50. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

