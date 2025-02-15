Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.100-7.220 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $6.79 on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
