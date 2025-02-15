Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.100-7.220 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $6.79 on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

View Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.